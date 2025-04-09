UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Juventus Keen To Sign Lookman

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Juventus have made an enquiring to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman from Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

    The Nigerian international who has scored 13 goals from 25 games in the Serie A this ongoing season, has been in high demand from top clubs in Europe.

    According to Football Italia, Atalanta have placed a €60m price tag on Lookman and the Old Lady are hoping to convince Atalanta with a player plus cash deal.

    Read Also: Fenerbahce To Offer Osayi-Samuel New Lucrative Contract

    Lookman has been Atalanta’s standout player for quite some time and played a crucial role in their triumph in the Europa League last season.

    His performances have consistently impressed, with a particular highlight being his outstanding contribution in the recent 4-0 win over Juventus in Turin, where he demonstrated his quality and proved his worth once again.

    Lookman has shown he is unstoppable when he is in great form, and his rise in Serie A has been exceptional, which has sparked significant interest from several top clubs.



    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.