Juventus Keen To Sign Lookman

Juventus have made an enquiring to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman from Atalanta during the summer transfer window.



The Nigerian international who has scored 13 goals from 25 games in the Serie A this ongoing season, has been in high demand from top clubs in Europe.



According to Football Italia, Atalanta have placed a €60m price tag on Lookman and the Old Lady are hoping to convince Atalanta with a player plus cash deal.

Lookman has been Atalanta’s standout player for quite some time and played a crucial role in their triumph in the Europa League last season.



His performances have consistently impressed, with a particular highlight being his outstanding contribution in the recent 4-0 win over Juventus in Turin, where he demonstrated his quality and proved his worth once again.



Lookman has shown he is unstoppable when he is in great form, and his rise in Serie A has been exceptional, which has sparked significant interest from several top clubs.











