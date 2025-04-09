UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Fenerbahce To Offer Osayi-Samuel New Lucrative Contract

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Turkish Super Lig champions Fenerbahce are desperate to keep their Nigerian import Bright Osayi-Samuel.

    Osayi-Samuel is into the final months of his contract with the Canaries and could leave on a free transfer this summer.


    Talks over a new contract have stalled since the beginning of the year.

    Jose Mourinho’s side have however reopened talks with the defender’s representatives to sort out the new deal.

    Read Also:NPFL Convenes Disciplinary Panel Over Shooting Stars, Ikorodu City Fracas

    The Nigeria international, who currently earns €2.5m per year is demanding a significant pay rise.

    According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are preparing an enticing offer that should convince the defender to stay in Turkey.

    Osayi-Samuel started his career in England and has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs, Everton and Crystal Palace.

    The 27-year-old has registered seven goals and 15 assists in 171 appearances for Fenerbahce since his arrival at the club from Queens Park Rangers four years ago.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.