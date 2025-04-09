Fenerbahce To Offer Osayi-Samuel New Lucrative Contract

Turkish Super Lig champions Fenerbahce are desperate to keep their Nigerian import Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Osayi-Samuel is into the final months of his contract with the Canaries and could leave on a free transfer this summer.





Talks over a new contract have stalled since the beginning of the year.

Jose Mourinho’s side have however reopened talks with the defender’s representatives to sort out the new deal.

The Nigeria international, who currently earns €2.5m per year is demanding a significant pay rise.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are preparing an enticing offer that should convince the defender to stay in Turkey.

Osayi-Samuel started his career in England and has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs, Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old has registered seven goals and 15 assists in 171 appearances for Fenerbahce since his arrival at the club from Queens Park Rangers four years ago.

By Adeboye Amosu



