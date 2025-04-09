UCLUCL
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL Convenes Disciplinary Panel Over Shooting Stars Ikorodu City Fracas

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has observed with dismay disturbing pictures and videos from the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) versus Ikorodu City league game that have flooded online platforms.

    Chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the board would be sitting on Wednesday (today) for an investigative hearing into the incident at the Lekan Salami Stadium during the Matchday 32 fixture.


    Read Also:DRML Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts, Allowing Users To Earn Up To $6,000 A Day In XRP

    “We are not unaware of the unacceptable occurrence and have scheduled a disciplinary meeting to determine appropriate measures to deter a recurrence,” said the league chairman.

    He stated further that the investigation is consistent with the NPFL Board’s zero tolerance for unsporting conducts.

    “The Board will consistently act to stamp out all forms disreputable behaviour to keep the league free of unsporting engagement before, during and after league games,” Elegbeleye assured.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

