NPFL Convenes Disciplinary Panel Over Shooting Stars Ikorodu City Fracas

The Board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has observed with dismay disturbing pictures and videos from the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) versus Ikorodu City league game that have flooded online platforms.

Chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the board would be sitting on Wednesday (today) for an investigative hearing into the incident at the Lekan Salami Stadium during the Matchday 32 fixture.





“We are not unaware of the unacceptable occurrence and have scheduled a disciplinary meeting to determine appropriate measures to deter a recurrence,” said the league chairman.

He stated further that the investigation is consistent with the NPFL Board’s zero tolerance for unsporting conducts.

“The Board will consistently act to stamp out all forms disreputable behaviour to keep the league free of unsporting engagement before, during and after league games,” Elegbeleye assured.



