NNL: Okpala Upbeat Edel FC Will Avoid Relegation

Sylvanus Okpala, a.k.a. ‘Quick Silver’, has expressed delight following Edel FC’s 2-1 victory over Igbajo United, and believes the club’s survival in the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) campaign is very much achievable, Completesports.com reports.

Quick Silver, a former Nigeria international and 1980 AFCON winner with the then Green Eagles – who also served as assistant coach to the late Stephen ‘Big Boss’ Keshi during Nigeria’s triumphant 2013 AFCON outing in South Africa – told Completesports.com that he is at Edel FC solely to help the team avoid relegation.





“I’m not Edel FC’s Head Coach. I’m not the Technical Adviser. The Head Coach is Kingsley Ihekwoaba, and I’m only here to help out,” Okpala clarified.

“That said, I’m happy with the result. It’s a great start in our bid to rescue the team.

“Yes, our target remains clear – to ensure Edel FC do not get relegated. I had earlier told the boys that five wins from the remaining matches would be enough to secure our place. We’ve secured one against Igbajo United, and I strongly believe the second, third, fourth, and fifth wins are possible, judging by the team’s performance,” he concluded.

Edel FC will face Dakkada FC in a matchday 12 fixture of the 2024/2025 NNL Conference A season, scheduled for Saturday, 12 April 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

By Sab Osuji



