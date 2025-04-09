U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Lists 35 Players For Final Training Camp

Seven-time champions Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have relocated back to the Federal Capital, Abuja as they intensify preparations for the 24th Africa U20 Cup of Nations starting later this month in Egypt.

The contingent returned to Abuja after a three-week training programme in Katsina, where they had gone to camp in order to feel the weather which was found to be the same with that of Cote d’Ivoire – the country originally designated to host the tournament.





With Cote d’Ivoire pulling out as host nation in the last hour, to the consternation of the Confederation of African Football and the participating teams, Egypt (host of the last edition in 2023) stepped in as hosts.

“We are grateful to His Excellency, Governor Umaru Dikko Radda for hosting the team for three weeks in Katsina and making sure players and officials trained and camped in a conducive environment.

The coaches have had some useful time to work on the team and it is now down to the final stages of preparation where the ascent will be on tactical and technical formations.

“At the moment, due to the change of host nation, and the difference in weather conditions between Cote d’Ivoire and Egypt, we are looking at the team leaving Nigeria early to spend about 10 days in Egypt before the commencement of the tournament,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said on Wednesday.

The team will make use of the FIFA Goal Project training field for training sessions before departing for Egypt in the next one week.

For the purpose of the camping in Abuja, Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu – who led the team to successfully defend its WAFU B U20 Championship gong in Togo in October last year – has invited a total of 35 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders and 14 forwards.

All four semi-finalists in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Chile, 27th September – 18th October.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC); Soliu Ajia (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia)

Defenders: Adewale Quadri (Nath Boys Academy); Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Odinaka Okoro Emmanuel (Sporting Lagos); Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Haruna Aliyu (Wikki Tourists); Chukwu Emmanuel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Ujanik, Croatia); Michael Tunde (Simon Ben FC); Sabiu Mohammed (Niger Tornadoes); Akinniran Oluwashile (Water FC); Ibrahim Alani (Real Valladolid, Spain); Ayuma Isaac Israel (NK Istra, Croatia); Cletus Simon (Mavlon FC); Sulaiman Alabi Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists)

Forwards: Umar Abubakar (KAA Gent, Belgium); Anthony Ezekiel (Inspire FC); Otu Joseph (Mavlon FC); Nasiru Salihu (El-Kanemi Warriors); Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Adeleke Abdulmuiz (Adoration FC); Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Rickson Mendos (Niger Tornadoes); Mustapha Umar (Kano Pillars); Kingsley Matthew (Kings FC); Armiyau Yusha’u (Katsina United); Benjamin Precious (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany)



