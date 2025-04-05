Onuachu Doubtful For Tottenham Hotspur Vs Southampton

Paul Onuachu is doubtful for Southampton’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, according to manager Ivan Juric.

Onuachu, according to Juric sustained an ankle injury in the Saints 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.





The Nigeria international netted Southampton’s only goal of the encounter.

The 30-year-old was replaced by Yukinari Sugarawa in the 89th minute.

Read Also:‘Sport Has The Power To Change The World – How True?’ –Odegbami

“Paul has a problem with his ankle. Today he didn’t train, but we will see tomorrow,” Juric told a press conference.

Onuachu has scored four goals in 20 league appearances for Southampton this season.

Juric however confirmed Ryan Manning and Lesley Ugochukwu are available for the game.

The duo were substituted in the second half against Palace.

“Manning is okay, Lesley is okay. Smallbone will be back in training tomorrow,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



