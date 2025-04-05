Ligue 1 Celebrates Simon’s 9th Assist Of Season

French topflight organisers, Ligue 1, celebrated Moses Simon’s number of assists for Nantes this season.

Simon continued to rack up his assist tally after setting up his ninth for the campaign in Nantes’ 2-1 win away to OGC Nice on Friday night.





The Super Eagles winger set up teammate Douglas who opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the encounter.

Nice, who also featured Terem Moffi, drew level on 14 minutes through Ali Abdi before Matthis Abline got the second goal for Nantes on 38 minutes.

Reacting to the outcome of the match, Ligue 1 posted on their X handle a picture of Simon with the number of goals and assists for the season.

“Moses Simon stuns with assists,” the league body wrote.

The win against Nice took Nantes further away from the relegation zone as they are now in 13th place on 30 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi



