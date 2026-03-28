Onuachu Prefers Trabzonspor Stay As German, Saudi Clubs Circle

Paul Onuachu has expressed his desire to remain with Trabzonspor despite interest from other clubs, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu has scored 21 times, and registered two assists in 24 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

The forward’s outstanding goal-scoring form has attracted interest from Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg, and Werder Bremen.

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Saudi club Al-Ahli are also reportedly willing to offer the Nigeria international €6 million, three times his current salary at Trabzonspor.

Onuachu is however not willing to leave Turkey for now, having arrived on a permanent transfer from Southampton last summer.

The 31-year-old is desperate to help the Black Sea Storm win trophies.

“I will stay here. We have trophies to win with Trabzonspor,” Onuachu was quoted by FotomacBy Adeboye Amosu





