Onuachu Will Be Difficult To Stop –Rizespor Coach Warns

Caykur Rizespor head coach Recep Uçar has warned his players it will be difficult to stop Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu from scoring ahead of this weekend’s clash against Trabzonspor.



Recall that the Nigerian international is having an incredible season, having scored 20 league goals this ongoing season, to sit at the top of the top goal scorer chart.



Speaking with Haber61, Uçar stated that Onuachu’s aerial presence and ability to score goals with his feet make it a tough task for his players to stop.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: NWFL 2025/26 Midseason Data Reveals Surprising Trends, Title Contenders, Relegation Battles



“He is one of the tallest strikers in the league and is particularly effective with high balls in the penalty area.



“Stopping him won’t be easy, but we will do our best together with our defenders. However, Trabzonspor is not just Onuachu; it is a team with many high-quality players.



“They are currently in third place and are 3 points behind second-placed Fenerbahçe. Despite having a new squad, they have done very well. They also play effectively at home.



“A tough match awaits us, that’s clear. We want to play our own game and continue the rhythm and momentum we have gained.”



