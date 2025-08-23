Onyeka Helps Brentford Beat Villa, Secure First League Win Of The Season

Nigeria international Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford who secured their first Premier League win this season after pipping visiting Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday.

Onyeka, who made his second league appearance for The Bees, was introduced into the game on 69 minutes to help his side hold on to their slender lead.

The only goal of the game was scored by new signing Dango Ouattara in the 12th minute.

With one minute left in the first half Mikkel Damsgaard thought he had doubked the lead for Brentford but his strike was ruled out by VAR.

Onyeka and his teammates went into the encounter on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their first fixture of the league campaign.

With win Brentford climb up to 10th place and Villa are in 16th position on just one point after two matches.

In other encounters, Burnley beat fellow newly promoted side Sunderland 2-0 and Bournemouth edged out Wolves 1-0.

Also in the luck time kickoff, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

By James Agberebi



