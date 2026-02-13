Onyeka Ready For Coventry City Debut — Lampard

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Frank Onyeka will make his debut for the club against Middlesbrough, reports Completesports.com.

Coventry will host Middlesbrough in a big top-of-the-table clash at the CBS Arena next week Monday.

Onyeka is back in full training after taking a couple of days off for the birth of his second child, a boy, over the weekend.

Lampard On Onyeka

Lampard declared that the Nigeria international is ready for action.

“Yeah, he’s ready to go,” Lampard was quoted by Coventry Telegraph.

“He had a couple of days off, had the baby on Sunday/Monday, so yeah, he’s training with us. It’s good to have a little bit of training time for him before we start to look at the game on Monday.”

The midfielder is expected to make an appearance against Boro, whether that be from the start or as a substitute.

Onyeka linked up with the Sky Blues on loan from Brentford on the final day of the winter transfer window.

By Adeboye Amosu



