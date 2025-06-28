Osayi-Samuel To Join Besiktas On Free Transfer

Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas have agreed to sign Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel on a free transfer.

Osayi-Samuel previously played for Besiktas’ Istanbul rival Fenerbahce.

The 27-year-old will leave the Yellow Canaries when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The right-back has offers from a number of clubs in England , but opted to continue his career in Turkey.

The versatile full-back will reportedly earn €2.5m per year at Besiktas, along with a €1m signing bonus.

The transfer is expected to be made official next week.

Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce from Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.

He made 27 league appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



