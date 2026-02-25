Osimhen Confesses Admiration For Juventus

Victor Osimhen has expressed his admiration for Juventus, and stated that playing for the Biaconeri in future cannot be ruled out, reports Completesports.com.

Juventus showed interest in Osimhen before he eventually joined Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray.

“Juventus is one of the most important clubs, rich in history and a ton of legends have played for this team”, the Super Eagles star said ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League reverse tie in Italy.

“Playing here (at Juventus) would be a privilege.

“I’m happy at Gala but you never know in future.

“Ninety percent of footballers in the world would want to play for Juve.”



