Osimhen Embraces New Role At Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has embraced his new role at Galatasaray after failing to register a goal in his last two games for the Turkish Super Lig champions, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has provided four assists in his last two games for the Yellow and Reds.

The Nigeria international’s pressing and movement was key to Galatasaray’s 5-2 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League playoffs first leg on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old has also registered three assists in the league this season.

Osimhen On New Status

Osimhen said fighting for his team is the most important thing for him.

“Pressing is normal for me. I just try to fight for the team and so far, so good. With my pressing, I’ve been able to get some assists, which I think is very good. Above all, I am happy about the win,” Osimhen told reporters.

Ready For The Task Ahead

Osimhen also reflected on Galatasaray’s performance in the game.

“I’m very happy with the performance we showed as a team. Our coach’s plan worked and we will approach the second leg the same way. It won’t be an easy match, but we have the advantage. It was a very important victory. Thank you to our fans,” he added.

“I’m proud of my team. Everyone was great. Without the support of our fans, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

By Adeboye Amosu



