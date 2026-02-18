Close Menu
    Del Piero Raves About Osimhen’s Performance Against Juventus

    Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during a Turkish Super Lig match

    Alessandro Del Piero has commended Victor Osimhen for his impressive performance in Galatasaray’s win over Juventus, reports Completesports.com.

    Osimhen, who led Galatasaray’s attack in the game contributed immensely to the home team’s 5-2 victory.

    The Nigeria international registered two assists in the keenly contested encounter.

    Del Piero said the forward’s presence made the difference for Galatasaray.

    “The very existence of players like Victor Osimhen is frightening.He’s a cold-blooded, high-quality player. He never gives up,” Del Piero was quoted by Futboo.

    The Nigeria international has scored six goals, and registered two assists in seven outings for Okan Buruk’s side in the Champions League this season.

    The Yellow and Reds will head to Turin for the second leg next week Wednesday.

