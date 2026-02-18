UCL Playoff: Osimhen Gets Very Good Rating In Galatasaray’s Win Against Juventus

Victor Osimhen got very good rating after helping Galatasaray thrash Juventus 5-2, in their UEFA Champions Cup first leg playoff tie on Tuesday.

Despite not getting on the score sheet, Osimhen helped himself to two assists as the Turkish giants take a healthy lead to Turin for the second leg next week.

Following his impressive display, Osimhen was rated eight by top Italian football website – Football Italia.

Galatasaray struck first when Gabriel Sara opened the scoring for the home side, putting Juve on the back foot early in the contest, juvefc.com reports.

However, the Bianconeri responded almost immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who restored parity with a composed finish.

The Dutch midfielder then struck again 16 minutes later to give Juventus the lead for the first time in the match. At that stage, the visitors appeared to have weathered the early storm and were beginning to assert control.

Their momentum was disrupted, though, when Gleison Bremer was forced off with what appeared to be a serious injury. Despite that setback, Juventus went into the interval ahead, raising hopes of a positive result in a notoriously difficult venue.

The contest shifted dramatically after the restart. Noa Lang and Davinson Sanchez both found the net in quick succession, turning the game in Galatasaray’s favour and swinging the momentum firmly towards the hosts.

Matters deteriorated further for Juventus when Juan Cabal, who had been introduced at halftime, received two yellow cards in rapid succession and was dismissed. Reduced to ten men, Juve struggled to contain their opponents.

Galatasaray capitalised fully on the numerical advantage, adding two further goals to secure a commanding 5-2 victory.



