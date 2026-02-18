Werder Bremen Chief Gives Injury Update On Boniface

Werder Bremen sporting director Peter Niemeyer has said it is impossible for Victor Boniface to play again this season, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface sustained a knee injury during training last December.

The Nigeria international underwent surgery earlier this year, and is currently in rehabilitation.

Niemeyer said it is difficult to predict when the striker will return to action.

“He’s completing his rehab in Leverkusen, and we’re happy about every bit of progress. But it’s still impossible to predict how quickly he’ll be fully fit again,” Niemeyer told DeichStube.

“Due to the rehabilitation process, we don’t expect Victor to play for Werder again this season.”

Boniface joined Bremen on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

The 25-year-old registered two assists in 11 league appearances for the Green and Whites.



