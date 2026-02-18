Brazilian football has entered a new financial era. marked by unprecedented spending power and increasingly ambitious recruitment strategies. For that reason, you may want to explore all betting at 1xBet, where Brazilian football is also featured.

This shift reached a historic peak in January 2026, when Flamengo completed the most expensive signing ever made by a club in Brazil, and in the entire American continent.

Flamengo agreed a deal with English Premier League side West Ham United to bring midfielder Lucas Paquetá back to Rio de Janeiro for a reported fee of €42.25 million. This is approximately US$50 million.

The transfer not only set a new Brazilian club record but also became the highest transfer fee ever paid by a club in North and South America.

A return to his football home

Paquetá is a Flamengo academy graduate.

Prior to his return to Flamengo, he had played for 3 other teams:

AC Milan;

Lyon;

and West Ham.

His homecoming was widely seen as a statement of intent by Flamengo, signaling their desire to dominate both domestically and in continental competitions such as the Copa Libertadores.

The size of the fee also reflects Paquetá’s established international profile, having been a regular for the Brazilian national team and a key player in Europe.

Breaking a new record

Before Paquetá's transfer, the Brazilian record had only just been broken weeks earlier.

Cruzeiro had signed midfielder Gerson from Zenit Saint Petersburg for a fixed fee of €27 million, with potential add-ons raising the total to around €30 million. That deal itself was considered extraordinary at the time and was labeled the biggest purchase in Brazilian football history, until Flamengo raised the bar yet again.

These record-breaking transfers underline a broader transformation in Brazilian football. Stronger commercial revenues, billionaire owners, and improved financial structures have allowed top clubs to retain and repatriate elite talent. Flamengo's acquisition of Lucas Paquetá stands as a symbol of this new era, marking a turning point in the financial power of Brazilian clubs.

