UCL: Juventus Tie Still Open, Galatasaray Must Finish Job – Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has warned his Galatasaray teammates they must be at their best to overcome Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The Turkish Super Lig champions defeated Juventus 5-2 in the first leg at the RAMs Park on Tuesday.

The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture in Turin next week Wednesday.

Osimhen Wary Of Juventus

Osimhen said it is important for Galatasaray to also show up in the second leg.

“I mean, we all know why I took the ball. 3-2 is not enough against this kind of team,” Osimhen was quoted by Forza Cimbom.

“The way I see it, they are Italian teams. This is Juventus, one of the best teams in the world. They are capable of surprises, they’ve got the qualities.

“To make them weaker, you have to score more goals to make the game balanced. Also, because there’s a second leg to play in Turin next week, for me, it’s important to carry the ball and try to psyche my teammates to make sure we get more goals.

“I think that works, and everyone showed up. I’m really happy about this performance, and it’s one of the best from us in the Champions League.

“We really did well and deserved the win, but that doesn’t take anything away from Juventus, who are a great side. We also have to show up in Turin.”

By Adeboye Amosu



