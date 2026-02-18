Sodje: I’m Confident Furo Will Earn His Place In Brentford First Team

Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje believes Brentford teenager Kaye Furo will earn a place in the club’s first team.



Recall that Furo, who is the son of former Super Eagles defender Iyenemi Furo, made his debut in the team’s victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Macclesfield.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Sodje stated that Brentford have a good platform for the youngster to grow and develop his football at the club.

“It’s good for him. He needs time in the first team,” Sodje told Footy-Africa. “And I’m sure he’s going to get more opportunities to show everyone what he can do. He is at an amazing club and he’s a nice player.”



“Brentford is a family-oriented club and a great one at that,” he added. “As a former footballer myself, I had opportunities to join other clubs when I was at Brentford. I also had offers elsewhere, but I chose to go where I would play regularly. That’s the most important thing for a young player.



“Joining Brentford gives him a better chance of playing consistently. It’s different from joining a big club like Manchester United, where opportunities can sometimes be limited. I believe Brentford is the right move for him. I’m confident he will do well and earn his place in the first team. If he wants to move to a bigger club in the future, he needs to play games now. I’m sure he will get that opportunity at Brentford.”



