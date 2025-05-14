Osimhen Grabs Brace As Galatasaray Clinch 19th Turkish Cup Title

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace as Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Turkish Cup for the 19th minute.

Osimhen is now the first foreigner in Galatasaray’s history to score 35 goals in a single season, eclipsing the previous mark set by Mario Jardel.

Galatasaray went in front through Baris Yilmaz in the fifth minute.

Osimhen doubled Okan Buruk’s side advantage one minute after the break.

The Nigeria international then put the game beyond Trabzonspor by netting the third in the 63rd minute.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Dries Mertens 10 minutes later.

The Yellow and Reds will look to complete a domestic double when they host Kayserispor at the RAMS Park on Sunday.

The Yellow and Reds need a point from the game to win a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

By Adeboye Amosu



