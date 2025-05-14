Close Menu
    Sadiq Features As Valencia Slip Up In European Qualification Race After Alaves Defeat

    James Agberebi

    Umar Sadiq was in action for Valencia in their 1-0 defeat away to Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday.

    The defeat leaves Valencia in 11th place on 45 points and temporarily five points from a European qualification spot.

    Sadiq was introduced into the game on 65 minutes for his 14th league appearance but could not add to his five goals scored so far.

    Joan Jordan emerged the hero for Deportivo Alaves As his 79th minute penalty helped seal the three points.

    Valencia went into the game against Alaves on the back of 10 straight matches without defeat.

    In the course of the unbeaten run they recorded six wins and four draws.


