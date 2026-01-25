Osimhen Makes History In Galatasaray’s Win Over Fatih Karagumruk

Victor Osimhen makes history as the fastest Galatasaray player to score 50 goals after netting in the club’s 3-1 away win over Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday night.

The Nigeria international reached the milestone with Galatasaray’s third goal of the game in the 55th minute.

Gabriel Sara netted twice in the thrilling encounter to help the Yellow and Reds maintained their title push.

Osimhen achieved the feat in only his 59th appearance for Okan Buruk’s side.

The record was previously held by former Argentina international Mauro Icardi.

Icardi reached a half century of goals on his 68th game for Galatasaray.

He toppled Bafetimbi Gomis, who reached that mark when he played his 74th match for the Istanbul giants.

