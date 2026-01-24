Turkey: Osimhen Scores In Galatasaray’s Win At Fatih Karagümrük

Victor Osimhen was on target as Galatasaray recorded a 3-1 win over Fatih Karagümrük at the Atatürk Olimpiyat on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

It was Osimhen’s 50th goal for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Gabriel Sara gave Galatasaray the lead in the first minute of the game.

The hosts fought back equalising through Baris Kalayci three minutes before the half hour mark.

Sara scored his second of the game in the 51st minute to help Galatasaray regain the lead.

Osimhen then put the game beyond Fatih Karagümrük by scoring Okan Buruk’s side third goal in the 55th minute.

The Nigeria international has so far scored seven times in the Premier League this season.

The striker has netted 13 times in 18 appearances across all competitions.

By Adeboye Amosu



