Osimhen Targets League Title After Turkish Cup Success

Victor Osimhen says Galatasaray must now fight to win the league title after claiming the Turkish Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds defeated Trabzonspor 3-0 in the final of the Turkish Cup on Wednesday night.

Osimhen scored a brace with Baris Yilmaz also on target for Galatasaray.

Okan Buruk’s side can win the double with a draw against Kayserispor on Sunday.

“I want to offer a big congratulations to the whole team. We are very happy right now. We feel incredible emotions. We fought very well from start to finish tonight. We really showed ourselves in all the cup matches,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

Read Also:Chukwueze Subbed On As Bologna Beat Milan In Italian Cup Final, Land First Major Title In 51 Years

“We also want to thank the fans very much. They were incredible from the first minute to the last minute. It was really exciting. We were fighting for three cups. But we were left out in one. We managed to get this.

” We will fight for the fifth star on Sunday. We can say it is ninety percent, but we have to say there is one last match left.”

Osimhen, who has scored 35 goals across all competitions for Galatasaray this season is now the foreigner with most goals in the history of the club, eclipsing the previous mark (34) set by Mario Jardel during the 2000/2001 season.

“I think the record is of course a great thing, but I would like to thank my teammates very much. Especially today, Yunus was very unifying,” he added.

“Goals make me happy, of course, but I want to reciprocate the support my teammates have given me since I came here with goals. I am very happy to score goals, but it is a separate pleasure for me to go down in the history of this great club. We will continue to fight until the end of the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



