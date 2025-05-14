Awoniyi Out Of Induced Coma, Recovering Well

Taiwo Awoniyi is out of an induced coma and is recovering well after undergoing urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury that could have been life-threating.

According to Mail Sport, the Super Eagles striker was receiving intensive care on Wednesday night after surgeons had started what was a complex operation.

That procedure has now been completed today (Wednesday) as planned, and the player was last night being monitored at hospital. It is understood he was awake following the surgery and with his family.

The 27-year-old crashed into a post during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester and, following several minutes of treatment, returned to action before being taken off.

Awoniyi could not be substituted because Forest had used their last available switch to replace Elliot Anderson with Jota Silva.

In disturbing scenes he bravely tried to carry on, but was unable to move properly with his side frantically seeking a late winner.

The Nigerian was rushed to hospital after the extent of the injury was confirmed on Monday.

Also Read: ‘God Will Never Leave You’ –Osimhen Prays For Awoniyi

His injury came after Anthony Elanga, whose cross Awoniyi was chasing, was allowed to advance on goal despite being clearly offside.

Many have questioned the IFAB ruling which asks assistant referees to delay raising the flag when there may be a goalscoring opportunity.

In a previous statement, the club attacked those – including Sky Sports’ Gary Neville – who criticised owner Evangelos Marinakis for entering the field and appearing to remonstrate with boss Nuno Espirito Santo following a draw which damaged their hopes of Champions League qualification.

With Forest reduced to 10 men, it appeared Marinakis took issue with Nuno at full-time.

Daily Mail



