‘God Will Never Leave You’ –Osimhen Prays For Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has extended his prayers to Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi after he was placed in an induced coma after surgery.
The Nigeria international, 27, collided with the post in the 88th minute of the 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday as he attempted to get on the end of a cross from Anthony Elanga.
According to BBC Sport, Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine in the collision.
He had surgery on Monday night and remains in hospital, with the rest of the procedure set to be completed on Wednesday.
Reacting to the development, the Galatasaray striker via his official X handle wished Awoniyi quick recovery.
“Payers up for you my brother. God will never leave you.”
God bless you Victor Osihmen. Goals Goals gbosa gbosa. More winning medals are your portion.