Scotland: Dessers Scores Brace In Rangers’ Home Win Over Dundee United

Cyriel Dessers netted twice in Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Dundee United at the Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international has now scored in his last four league outings for Barry Ferguson’s side.

Dessers opened scoring for Rangers in the 25th minute of the encounter.

The 30-year-old bagged his second of the game from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

The forward has now registered 50 goals for the Gers since his arrival at the club.

He was in action for the entire duration of the thrilling encounter.

Rangers also paraded Leon Balogun for 90 minutes in the game.



