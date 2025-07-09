Osimhen’s Set Price Only Available For Foreign Clubs —Ex-Napoli Chief

Former Napoli sporting chief Pierpaolo Marino has disclosed that clubs within the Serie A will find it difficult to meet with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s €75 million clause in his contract.

Marino noted that only clubs outside the Serie A will be able to match Napoli’s demand.

In a chat with RAI 2, Marino also cast doubt over Galatasaray’s intentions in their pursuit of the Nigerian international, suggesting the Turkish club’s move could be a strategic front for an eventual transfer to an Italian giant.

“The clause in my opinion is right for Osimhen’s international value. He is one of the few, 10 in the world, who can shift the balance of a team from non-winning to winning.

“My doubt is: Turkish teams have always incentivized players with pharaonic wages, but they have never paid that much for the player’s registration cards. Now it is said that Galatasaray could pay the clause to Napoli for Osimhen.



“And my doubt is: if the player were to go there, is it possible that the operation is aimed at bypassing the termination clause for Italy and bringing him here in a year at the price of the clause valid today for abroad?



“I think my doubt is quite well-founded. I would be curious to see where he will go in a year. Am I saying that there is a company behind Galatasaray? Yes, an Italian one, in my opinion. It could also be fantasy, but since Juventus and Milan are interested, I think it is such an intelligent strategy… “



