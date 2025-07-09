Close Menu
    Galatasaray Agree To Pay Osimhen Release Clause

    Adeboye Amosu

    Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have now agreed to pay Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause, Completesports.com reports.

    The Yellow and Reds initially had two bids rejected by Serie A champions Napoli.

    The release clause is valid for teams outside of Italy until July 15.

    Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan with Galatasaray after failing to secure a move away from Napoli last summer.

    The 26-year-old netted 37 goals, and eight assists from 41 appearances across all competitions, helping the club win domestic double.

    Galatasaray first submitted a bid worth around €60m early this week which was not accepted by Napoli, who have been holding out for the full €75m release clause fee.

    According to SkySports, Osimhen will be paid €16m a year  for four years.

    This is an improvement on the €12m he received for the loan spell at the Istanbul giants last season.

