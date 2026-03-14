Painful Loss –Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Nwosu’s Death

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former Super Eagles star Henry Nwosu, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 62.



In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor joined the Nigerian football community in mourning the former Nigeria national football team midfielder.



Sanwo-Olu also described him as an exceptionally gifted player whose contributions to Nigerian football would not be forgotten.



“The death of Henry Nwosu is a painful loss to the country, particularly football lovers, because we lost a patriot, legend, and national icon. He made Nigeria proud by winning the African Nations Cup in 1980 for the country.

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“Henry Nwosu served the nation passionately and made the country proud by working tirelessly with other members of the Green Eagles to secure Nigeria’s first continental title on home soil.



“He was the youngest member of the 1980 AFCON squad, widely celebrated for his role in Nigeria’s triumph at the tournament. He was a talented midfielder known for his creativity and technical ability.



“Henry Nwosu was passionate about sports, particularly football. He made positive impacts while playing for the national team and later became a prominent figure in Nigerian domestic football.



“Henry Nwosu will be sorely missed. I pray for eternal peace for the deceased, and that God will grant the family, friends, Imo State Government, and football fans the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”



