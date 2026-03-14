Sevilla Can Upset Barcelona At Camp Nou – Adams

Akor Adams is optimistic Sevilla can stun Barcelona in Sunday’s LaLiga encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou, reports Completesports.com.

Sevilla will be looking to record their first win at the Camp Nou in 23 years.

The Rojiblancos thrashed Hansi Flick’s men 4-1 earlier in the campaign.

Adams was on target in the game, while his international teammate Chidera Ejuke also bagged an assist.

Read Also:Adams Fired Up For Barcelona Challenge – Sevilla Boss Almeyda

The striker declared his team’s readiness to secure maximum points in the reverse fixture.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Barcelona 1.31 1xBet X Draw 6.76 1xBet Sevilla 9.7 1xBet

“We’re continuing to train and prepare. Yes, they’re the league leaders and have an incredible group of players,” Adams was quoted by Marca.

” But we’re going there knowing what can happen in a match: you can win, lose, or draw. Right now, we’re working hard to see how we can compete and give our best. We’ll see what happens.”

The Nigeria international also acknowledged Sevilla’s poor record at Camp Nou but remained optimistic about the opportunity to rewrite history.

“Yes, but the great thing about football is that you have the opportunity to make history in every match,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



