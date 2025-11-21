Palmer Breaks Toe In Accident At Home, To Miss Next Three Chelsea Games

Cole Palmer has broken a toe in an accident at home and will miss the next three Chelsea games against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Palmer stubbed his little toe on his left foot against a door.

The forward had been set to return to the field after being out since September with a groin injury.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says “for sure” Palmer will be unavailable for the games with Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important – but he won’t be back in the next week,” said the Blues boss (via Sky Sports).

When asked how long Palmer could now be missing, Maresca added: “We don’t know. [His toe] It’s fractured. The only thing we know: he is not available for this week and next week.”

Expanding on the injury, Maresca said: “The last time I saw him was [Thursday] morning and he was without socks, without flip-flops, without nothing. He wasn’t limping too much.

“He was walking OK but the problem is it is the small toe. The contact with the boot can be a bit painful.”

Palmer’s groin injury has restricted him to just three Premier League appearances this season. He was forced off after just 21 minutes on his last appearance at Manchester United and has been unavailable for Chelsea or England since. Palmer had returned to training at Cobham before suffering his toe injury.



