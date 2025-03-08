Palmer Unfazed By Eight-Game Goal Drought — Maresca

Cole Palmer’s dry spell in front of goal has not had an adverse effect on the Chelsea attacking midfielder’s mood, manager Enzo Maresca said ahead of a Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

England international Palmer, who netted 27 goals and bagged 15 assists in a breakout campaign last season, has failed to score in his last eight games in all competitions and has missed a number of promising chances in recent matches.





“When you score a goal you are more happy because your goals help the team to win. But overall Cole is fine. He’s happy,” Maresca told a news conference on Friday (via ESPN).

“He knows he’s struggled to score goals in this moment but that it’s something normal that during the season can happen. Watching him during the training session you don’t think it’s affecting him, he’s fantastic.”

Maresca also provided injury updates on defender Wesley Fofana, midfielder Romeo Lavia and striker Nicolas Jackson.

“Wes [Fofana] is training with us for more than 10 days so he’s back,” the Italian manager said.

“Romeo [Lavia] is starting to work with us, so that’s good news. He’s still far from being fit 100%. Nico [Jackson] has started running outside but I think the programme is still the same — probably after the international break.”

Chelsea, fifth in the table with 46 points from 27 games, will fancy their chances of claiming a home win on Sunday over 19th-placed Leicester, who have lost their last four league games.



