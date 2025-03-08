Sevilla Coach Provides Positive Injury Update On Adams

Sevilla manager, Garcia Pimienta has revealed Jerome Adams is close to making a return from injury.

Adams sustained a thigh injury during training last month.





The 24-year-old joined Sevilla on a permanent transfer from Ligue 1 club Montpellier in January.

The forward has made just one appearance for the Rojiblancos since making the switch.

“He has done some work with the rehabilitation therapist. He has to undergo tests to see if he can be back next week,” Pimienta told the club’s official website.

“To be with the national team, I understand that he has to be cleared for competition . But that depends on the medical team.

“It is logical that his national team wants to call him up, but I understand that he has to recover well first.”

By Adeboye Amosu



