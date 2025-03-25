Pitch Invader In Ghana Vs Chad World Cup Qualifier Sentenced To 100 Days In Prison

The individual who invaded the pitch during Ghana’s Group I 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad has been sentenced to 100 days in prison.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed this in a statement.





Mohammed Huzeinu disrupted the Matchday 5 fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last Friday by storming the field, and halting play.

His actions could have financial repercussions for the GFA, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) may impose a fine on the association.

Pitch invasions are considered a serious security violation and disrupt the flow of matches.

The sentencing serves as a stern warning to fans about the consequences of breaching stadium regulations.

Also, the GFA called on supporters to respect matchday protocols, emphasizing the need for discipline to avoid sanctions and uphold Ghana’s reputation in international football.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars continue to impress in the qualifiers after thrashing Madagascar 3-0 away in Monday’s fixture.

The win took the Black Stars, who lead the group, to 15 points and five points ahead of second-placed Madagascar.



