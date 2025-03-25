NPFL: Okon Thrilled To Score On Shooting Stars Debut

Samuel Okon can’t hide his excitement following his remarkable debut for Shooting Stars.

Okon was on target in Gbenga Ogunbote’s side 3-1 victory over Niger Tornadoes last weekend.





The defender scored a superb free-kick for his side’s second goal in the 76th minute.



The left-back was also named Man of the Match.

‘I am extremely happy for making my debut for this club, for scoring and more importantly for helping the team to win this game,”he told the club’s media.

“I believe we have what it takes to make our people happy and I am always ready to contribute my quota to ensure the team’s success.”

Okon linked up with the Oluyole Warriors from Bayelsa United during the mid-season transfer window.

By Adeboye Amosu



