Pogba Set To Join Monaco On Two-Year Contract

France international Paul Pogba is set to join Ligue 1 club Monaco on a two-year contract.

The former Manchester United midfielder made major financial sacrifices to finalise the deal, according to Le Parisien.

The midfielder is getting ready to return to football after his Juventus contract ended in 2024.

He hasn’t played in nearly two years due to a doping ban, but recent months have shown his dedication as he’s been training hard to revive his football career.

Pogba has featured for some of the world’s top clubs, including Juventus, but has never played in Ligue 1 at senior level.

He has been training in Florida but is now set to return to France for a new challenge with Adi Hutter’s side.



