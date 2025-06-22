FIFA CWC: Yildiz Grabs Brace As Juventus See Off Wydad Casablanca

Kenan Yildiz bagged a brace as Juventus defeated Wydad Casablanca 4-1 in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Juventus scored with their very first attack in the sixth minute with Abdelmounaim Boutouil deflecting Yildiz’s shot into his own net.

Yildiz produced an early goal of the tournament contender with a brilliant strike 10 minutes later.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Gear Up For Portugal Friendly

Wydad gave themselves a lifeline in the 25th minute when Thembinkosi Lorch collected Nordin Amrabat’s pass and slotted past Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Yildiz added the third in the 69th minute after he was teed up by Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in stoppage time when Guilherme Ferreira fouled Dusan Vlahovic inside the box.

The Serbian striker converted the resulting penalty to make the scoreline more emphatic.

By Adeboye Amosu





