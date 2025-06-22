Daga Scores Stunner In Molde’s Away Win

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga scored his first goal in the Norwegian Eliteserien (first division)after bagging a stunning strike in Molde’s 3-2 win away to Vålerenga on Sunday.

Daga, 18, who came on in the 77th minute, scored with 10 minutes left in the game which was his sixth league appearance of the season to make it 2-2.

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup star received a clever flick inside the box and hit a one-time volley into the roof of the net.

The win took Molde to 10th place on 14 points in the 16-team league table.

Daga had scored in the Norwegian Cup on April 13, when he got on the score sheet in a 7–0 demolition of Elnesvagen & Omegn IL.

He also provided an assist in that same game, setting up Veton Berisha in added time.



