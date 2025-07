Gift Orban was on target for Hoffenheim in their 3-2 win against Freiburg in a pre-season match on Saturday.

It was Hoffenheim’s first pre-season fixture as they prepare for next campaign.

Orban scored in the 49th minute to put his side 3-1 ahead.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 13 appearances in the Bundesliga last season after joining Hoffenheim in January 2025 from Lyon.

Hoffenheim’s next pre-season game is against SV Elverberg on Saturday, July 19.