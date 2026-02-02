PSG Reject Chelsea Bid For Jennifer Echegini

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a bid from Chelsea for Super Falcons midfielder Jennifer Echegini, reports Completesports.com.

The Blues were looking to bolster their midfield with the signing of the playmaker, but had their offer turned down by the French Feminine side, according to Le Parisien journalist, Benjamin Suarez.

The transfer window in England will close on Tuesday, and Chelsea are not expected to make any further bid for the player.

Echegini has established herself as a key player since arriving PSG from Italian club Juventus in June 2024.

The 24-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2027.

She is a key part of PSG’s project, and they are not willing to let her leave the club anytime soon.

Echegini was part of the Super Falcons side that won the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Arsenal player scored the winning goal in the 3-2 final victory over hosts Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu



