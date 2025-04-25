Rangers Must Finish Season On Positive Note — Dessers

Cyriel Dessers says Rangers are determined to finish the campaign on a positive note by winning their remaining five games of the season.

Barry Ferguson’s side will be up against St Mirren in a Scottish Premiership encounter on Saturday.

“I don’t think at Rangers we can just pick out our games,” Dessers told the club’s official website.

“You need to be there from the first game in July until the last game in May.

“We are gutted that it is only five games in May because you always want to end the season with a cup final but I think we need to take some pride in it and go full 100 per cent for these games, to win them, to have good performances.

“Hopefully, you can go out in the season with a little bit of a positive feeling because it has not been easy.

“That is going to be important, you cannot let it fizzle out.”

The 30-year-old says he is keen to better his goalscoring tally of last season with the fixtures that remain, with him currently on target 23 times this campaign so far.

“You want to score every game,” Dessers added.

“I think I am at 23 now for the season it would be very nice to cap off 25, but most importantly I just want to win these games.

“I want to win these games, have a good feeling with the team.

“We have been through a lot this season so it would be nice to end off on a positive note.”

By Adeboye Amosu



