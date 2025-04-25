NPFL: Musa, Ali Fire Kano Pillars Past Rivers United

Ahmed Musa and Rabiu Ali were on target as Kano Pillars inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Rivers United in a Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 35 encounter on Friday.

Former Super Eagles captain Musa gave Kano Pillars the lead four minutes after the hour mark.

Ali then put the game beyond George Finidi’s side by netting the second from the spot in the 74th minute.

Usman Abdallah’s side moved to sixth position on the table with 50 points from 35 games.

The win boosted the Sai Masu Gida’s chances of securing a continental ticket.

Rivers United remain in second position with 58 points from same number of matches.

Leaders Remo Stars will be crowned champions if they beat Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



