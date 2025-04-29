Rashford, Not Saka Will Be Great Addition To Eagles  –Aina

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina believes Marcus Rashford will be great addition to the senior national team than Bukayo Saka.



The Nottingham Forest star who is enjoying a productive season with the club in the Premier League, made this known in a chat with ESPN UK.

He noted that Rashford’s direct style of play will best suit the Super Eagles compare to Saka.



“Saka or Rashford. I just think Rashford is mad dynamic. He’s quick and direct, like how we play in the Super Eagles. I think Rashford would be a great addition still,” the ex-Chelsea defender said in an interview with ESPN UK.



The Nigerian international will be hoping to help Nottingham Forest secure a Champions League spot at the end of the season.



