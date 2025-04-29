2025 U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Upbeat Flying Eagles Will Beat Tunisia In Group B Opener

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu is in buoyant mood ahead of his team’s opening fixture against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Tunisia will clash in a Group B fixture at the Military Stadium, Cairo on Thursday.

The West Africans defeated the Young Carthage Eagles 4-0 in a third-place match two years ago.

Read Also:5 Players To Watch From Nigeria’s Flying Eagles At 2025 U-20 AFCON

Zubairu is excited that his boys are riding on immense psychological wavelengths after a 2-1 defeat of host nation Egypt in a friendly match at the Cairo International Stadium last week Tuesday – barely 48 hours after the delegation landed in Cairo.

“That result has provided a good impetus for us as we prepare to face the Tunisians – another North African opposition. You need a result like that when you’re preparing for a competition like this,” the young tactician told thenff.com.

“It does not mean that we will rest on our oars; it only serves to give us much-needed confidence and ginger us to face our challenges better.

“We will go for the maximum points against the Tunisians and then take it one step at a time as we forge ahead.”

By Adeboye Amosu



