NPFL: Kanu Hails Remo Stars’ Historic Title Win With Heartfelt Tribute

Nigeria legend and former Super Eagles forward, Nwankwo Kanu, has penned an emotional message of congratulations to Remo Stars FC of Ikenne following their title success in the 2024/2025 NPFL, achieved with three games remaining, Completesports.com reports.

In an inspiring display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the Executive Committee Chairman of Enyimba FC — a global football icon and FIFA Ambassador — led a heartfelt ovation for Remo Stars FC after their monumental capture of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

‘Papilo’, as the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football gold medallist is fondly called, extended warm congratulations to the Sky Blues and ‘Pride of Ikenne’ via a statement released through Enyimba’s media. He praised their indomitable spirit, remarkable discipline, and historic achievement in Nigerian football.

Also Read: NPFL: Ogunmodede Opens Up On Remo Stars’ Emotional Title Win, Targets More Success

“On behalf of the entire Enyimba FC family, I sincerely congratulate Remo Stars Football Club for their outstanding achievement in clinching the 2024/25 NPFL title,” Kanu began in the statement.

“This is a victory not just for Remo Stars but for Nigerian football at large.”

Kanu reserved special commendation for Remo Stars’ ‘visionary Proprietor’, Hon. Kunle Soname, whose unwavering dedication and investment over the past fifteen years have now borne golden fruit.

“Your remarkable leadership, vision, and commitment have turned Remo Stars into a shining light in our football landscape. Winning the league with games to spare speaks volumes about your steadfastness and belief in the Remo Stars project. It is a testament to years of planning, resilience, and a true love for the beautiful game,” Kanu said in praise of Soname.

Kanu, who lifted trophies across Europe during his illustrious playing career — including the 1995 UEFA Champions League title with Ajax Amsterdam — lauded not only the players but also the entire technical crew and backroom staff, acknowledging the collective effort that propelled Remo Stars to their first-ever league crown.

“To the players, coaches, and staff of Remo Stars — your passion, tenacity, and focus have been nothing short of extraordinary. You are worthy champions. I urge you all to carry this momentum proudly into the CAF Champions League next season as ambassadors of Nigeria,” he added.

Also Read: NPFL: Amapakabo Optimistic As Abia Warriors Close In On Continental Dream

The newly crowned NPFL kings secured the title in emphatic fashion, edging Niger Tornadoes 1-0 on matchday 35 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, creating an unassailable 10-point lead over second-placed Rivers United. It was a night to remember — a culmination of years of hard work, vision, and belief.

Kanu’s message served as a powerful reminder that while rivalry on the pitch is fierce, mutual respect and unity off the pitch remain the bedrock of Nigerian football’s growth and global reputation.

In the true spirit of the beautiful game, Enyimba’s Chairman concluded his message with a call to the wider football community.

“Let us celebrate Remo Stars’ moment of glory. Their triumph gives hope to every club in Nigeria that with vision, hard work, and patience, greatness is possible,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



