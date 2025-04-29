UCL: Arsenal Are More Physical, We’re Better With The Ball –PSG Star Neves

Ahead of today’s (Tuesday) UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, Paris Saint-Germain star João Neves has described Arsenal as a physical side and that the Ligue 1 champions are a better ball playing side.

Arsenal will host PSG at the Emirates stadium, making it the second time they will welcome the French giants this season.

In their first meeting in the group stage, first half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, secured a 2-0 win for Arsenal.

To reach the last four stage PSG accounted for the exit of Liverpool (round of 16) and Aston Villa (quarter-finals).

One player who has played a key role in helping PSG get to this stage of the competition is Neves, who has started all but one fixture (the opening game 1-0 win against Girona).

The midfielder has scored five and assisted nine in 46 games across all competitions since moving to the French capital.

However, today’s tie will represent the biggest challenge for the 20-year-old when he lines up for the first leg of PSG’s semi-final clash with Arsenal.

In an interview with The Athletic, Neves said: “I think the most positive thing Arsenal have is the collective, like us. It will be a very good football game. I think they are maybe more physical, and we are perhaps better with the ball – in my opinion. But they have their strengths, we have our strengths.”

“What we want to do is to defend with the ball in their half of the pitch,” He explains. “Because having the ball is the best way to defend.”

