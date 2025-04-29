Revealed: Ndidi Can Leave Leicester City For £9m Relegation Clause

Wilfred Ndidi can leave Leicester City for a £9m relegation release clause this summer.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship with five games to go two weeks ago.

Ndidi signed a new three-year contract with the former Premier League champions last summer.

The Nigeria international had interest from clubs like Marseille and Everton, but opted not to leave Leicester City on a free transfer.

According to the BBC, the midfielder is among several members of the squad now considering their future at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi joined the Foxes from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in 2017.

The 28-year-old has won an FA Cup and the Championship last season while at Leicester.

He has made 27 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



