Real Sociedad Keen To Sign Super Eagles Star

Real Sociedad have indicated interest in signing Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan this summer.



The 25-year-old winger joined AC Milan from Villarreal after an impressive stint in Spain, where he notably helped his former club clinch the UEFA Europa League title.

However, the Nigerian international has been on the radar of Atletico Madrid, Fulham, and Real Mallorca.



But according to El Gold Digital, Real Sociedad have made a positive move to sign Chukwueze from AC Milan.



With his contract running until June 2028, Chukwueze could be eyeing a fresh start sooner rather than later, with reports suggesting that a summer transfer may be on the cards.



